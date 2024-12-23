Mussolini's great-grandson scores first professional goal

Romano Floriani Mussolini, the grandson of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, has scored his first professional goal in his football career.

The 21-year-old footballer netted the winning goal in the match between Juve Stabia and Cesena in Serie B, with a final score of 1-0, Idman.biz reports.

Floriani Mussolini, who began his football journey at Lazio's youth academy, has been playing for Juve Stabia on loan since the summer of 2024. The player expressed a preference for being called Romano Mussolini instead of Romano Floriani by the Italian press.

After scoring, fans at the stadium drew attention by displaying the Roman salute, a gesture once associated with fascists during Mussolini's era, when his name was announced over the loudspeakers.

Idman.biz