Neftchi footballer Ataa Jaber has been called to the Palestine national football team.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the Baku club.

The 29-year-old midfielder received an invitation to his country's matches to be held in June. Jaber's team will play two matches within the qualifying round of the WC-2026. The Palestinian team will face Lebanon on June 6 and Australia on June 11.

It should be noted that Ataa played 7 games in the national team.

Idman.biz