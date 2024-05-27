Champion of Azerbaijan Premier League awarded - VIDEO - PHOTO

The awarding ceremony of the Azerbaijan Premier League 2023/24 season was held.

As per Idman.biz, the event was organized at Azersun Arena after the Araz-Nakhchivan - "

Qarabag match of the season.

The best of the season were awarded by AFFA president Rovshan Najaf, executive vice-president Sarkhan Hajiyev and PFL acting president Elgiz Abbasov.

First, the best scorer of the Premier League was awarded Juninho Olavio. A special award was presented to the Brazilian striker who netted 20 goals in the Qarabag team.

At the end, the players of the champion Qarabag were invited to the podium. Each football player went to the podium with the their favorite music piece. Team members and administrative staff were awarded gold medals.

The event ended with fireworks.

Idman.biz