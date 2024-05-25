Guardiola is one step away from the record

The head coaches who won the most championships in the "Big Five" leagues have been determined.

Idman.biz reports that IFFHS announced the list of specialists who won at least 8 gold medals.

The table is headed by Alex Ferguson. The former coach of Manchester United was the champion of England 13 times.

Pep Guardiola, who won his 6th success with Manchester City, is one step away from the record. He was happy with 3 championships in each of Barcelona and Bayern.

1. Alex Ferguson - 13

2. Pep Guardiola – 12

3. Miguel Munoz – 9

4-6. Albert Batto – 8

Udo Lattek – 8

Giovanni Trapattoni – 8

Idman.biz