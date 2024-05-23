Ramiz Mammadov: "We believe that we will get the license" – INTERVIEW

Idman.biz interview of the Shamakhi head coach football club Ramiz Mammadov

- You finished the season in the I League as a champion. How would you rate the year?

- This was the result of all our hard work. We are very happy to be champions. We would like to thank everyone who supported us individually. We hope for continued success.

- Which game in the season would you especially mention and which team gave you hard time?

- In my opinion, there were games that stood out. I would say the match with Karadag Lokbatan on the trip. Our victory in this match led us to get gold medals.

- Will you keep the team in the new season, or is your "black list" already ready?

- Staff retention is directly related to management. It will be discussed. Most of the decisions will be made by the club management. All these processes will be consultative.

- The final decision on the licensing of lower league representatives will be made on May 27. What are your expectations from the AFFA Licensing Commission?

- Our manager is dealing with this. We believe that we will get the license. All our expectations in this direction will be confirmed. We should leave everything to time and wait for the decision.

- If Shamakhi is granted a license, is it intended to attract foreign players, or will priority be given to local football players?

- All such issues will depend on the decision of the club management. That's why I can't say anything for sure. We will reveal when the time is right.

- What is the main goal?

- We want to raise Shamakhi to higher levels in the Premier League and make our fans happy.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz