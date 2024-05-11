11 May 2024
EN

Arif Asadov: "We have not had a conversation"

Football
News
11 May 2024 13:56
Arif Asadov: "We have not had a conversation"

"If AFFA wants me to take the national team to the games in June, it will be so. However, nothing concrete has been said about it at the moment."

Arif Asadov, coach of the Azerbaijan national football team, told Idman.biz.

The next meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee will be held on May 13. The meeting will not discuss the issue of the position of head coach of the national team. This brings to the agenda that Arif Asadov will again perform the function of temporary head coach in the training camp to be held in Hungary.

According to the experienced specialist, there was no discussion with him about this: it was the same in the last matches held within the framework of the FIFA series – 2024. Probably, everything will be known at the next week's meeting. I do my job. I participate in the games and do my part. I have no information about this topic and we have not had any conversation."

It should be noted that Azerbaijan will face Albania on June 7 and Kazakhstan 4 days later as part of the training camp in Hungary.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Related news

Who will take our national team to Hungary?
12:55
Football

Who will take our national team to Hungary?

The agenda of the next Executive Committee of AFFA was announced today
Home finals in European Cups, are they also doomed? - ANALYSIS
12:26
Football

Home finals in European Cups, are they also doomed? - ANALYSIS

They will play against Italian Fiorentina in the decisive match of the Conference League
AFFA announces the date of discussion for team number and limit
11:31
Football

AFFA announces the date of discussion for team number and limit

The time and agenda of the meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee have been announced
Qarabag's position in the world ranking, jump from Zira
09:19
Football

Qarabag's position in the world ranking, jump from Zira

The world ranking of clubs has been announced
Andrey Lunev’s reaction on Russia option
10 May 18:12
Football

Andrey Lunev’s reaction on Russia option

"Everything has its time"
Vadim Vasilyev’s current situation
10 May 17:22
Football

Vadim Vasilyev’s current situation

"I feel normal"

Most read

World Club of April 2024
10 May 09:34
Football

World Club of April 2024

IFFHS has determined the 5 teams with the most points in April
Longest unbeaten streaks in the history of European football
10 May 10:35
Football

Longest unbeaten streaks in the history of European football

Bayer signed a new record
Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else
9 May 10:58
Football

Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else

He has set a new record in the Champions League
Comeback, records and nightmare
9 May 11:52
Football

Comeback, records and nightmare

IFFHS prepared a statistical report on the match that ended with a 2:1 victory of the Spaniards