Arif Asadov: "We have not had a conversation"

"If AFFA wants me to take the national team to the games in June, it will be so. However, nothing concrete has been said about it at the moment."

Arif Asadov, coach of the Azerbaijan national football team, told Idman.biz.

The next meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee will be held on May 13. The meeting will not discuss the issue of the position of head coach of the national team. This brings to the agenda that Arif Asadov will again perform the function of temporary head coach in the training camp to be held in Hungary.

According to the experienced specialist, there was no discussion with him about this: it was the same in the last matches held within the framework of the FIFA series – 2024. Probably, everything will be known at the next week's meeting. I do my job. I participate in the games and do my part. I have no information about this topic and we have not had any conversation."

It should be noted that Azerbaijan will face Albania on June 7 and Kazakhstan 4 days later as part of the training camp in Hungary.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz