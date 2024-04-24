24 April 2024
Azerbaijan head coach: "The result is not satisfying"

24 April 2024 09:45
Azerbaijan head coach: "The result is not satisfying"

"I congratulate the opponent on a good game and victory. Of course, the result is not satisfying."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the head coach of the U-17 national team of Azerbaijan, Ilham Yadullayev.

He expressed his opinion about the match against Belarus after the first match of the UEFA Development tournament held in Minsk: "Nevertheless, there were rotations and changes in the game in the second half. The team has a perspective and we will continue to work. We fought from the first minute to the end. We try to maintain concentration and game discipline throughout the match. It is gratifying that we created scoring opportunities at the end of the match. The goal of the tournament, as the name suggests, is the development of young players. We also try to develop each of our players. There are big changes in our staff compared to last year. We try to give all players a chance and test them in the game. We will take what we need from the tournament, and we will analyze everything in the end."

It should be noted that Azerbaijan was defeated Belarus with a score of 0:4.

Idman.biz

