The contract of the head coach of the German national team, Julian Nagelsmann, has been extended.

Idman.biz reports that the specialist will remain in his post after EURO-2024.

The decision was made by the Supervisory Board of the German Football Association. The agreement of the 36-year-old coach is scheduled until the end of WC-2026.

It should be noted that EURO-2024 will be held in Germany, and WC-2026 in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Idman.biz