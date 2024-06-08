EURO-2024: Albanians removed the goalkeeper from the team after Azerbaijan match

The Albanian national team announced the final squad for EURO-2024.

Idman.biz reports that Silvinho determined the "26-league" after the test match with the Azerbaijan national team.

He will not lead the 4th goalkeeper Simon Simoni (Eintracht, Germany) to the championship.

Goalkeepers: Etrit Barisha (Empoli), Thomas Strakosha (Brentford), Elhan Kastrati (Cittadella).

Defenders: Elseid Hysaj (Lazio), Berat Gjimshiti (Atalanta), Ardian Ismajli (Empoli), Arlind Arjeti (CFR Cluj), Marash Kumbulla (Sassuolo), Enea Mihaj (Famalicao), Naser Aliji (Voluntari), Ivan Balliu (Rayo Vallecano), Mario Mitaj (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Midfielders: Amir Abrashi (Grasshoppers), Yiber Ramadani (Lecce), Klaus Gjasula (Darmstadt), Qazim Laci (Sparta Prague), Nedim Bajrami (Sassuolo), Kristjan Asllani (Inter), Enrest Muci (Besiktas), Medon Berisha (Lecce).

Forwards: Rey Manaj (Sivasspor), Armando Broja (Fulham), Taulant Seferi (Baniyas), Jasir Asani (Gwangju), Mirlind Daku (Rubin Kazan), Arber Hoxha (Dinamo Zagreb).

It should be noted that Albanians will compete with Spain, Italy and Croatia in Group B of the European Championship. They won 3:1 against our team a day ago.

Idman.biz