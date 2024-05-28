Orange's desire for revenge - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany. The 24 strongest national teams of the continent will compete in the 17th European Championship. There are 17 days left until the start of the competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14.

This week we take a look at the teams in Group D. In the group where France is the favorite, the Netherlands is also considered an ambitious team.

The road that starts with a knockout

It can be said that the Netherlands have rarely stumbled in the qualifying stages. "Oranges" who have been left out of the final tournaments from time to time, started their trip to Germany with a knockout. In the first game, the representative of the "Land of Lilies" managed to collect 4 unanswered goals from France. Of course, the absence of another strong team in the group helped them. 6 victories were enough for the Netherlands, which did not give points to Greece, Ireland and Gibraltar. Despite two defeats against France, "Oranges" secured their ticket to Germany before the final round. The lot made them a rival to France again. Ronald Koeman's team will go to EURO-2024 with a desire for revenge.

Forever unlucky

It can be considered the biggest failure of the Dutch national team in major tournaments. The team has formed such an image with the number of defeats in the final and semi-finals. The national team played three finals in the World Cup and stopped twice in the semi-finals. "Oranges" who won silver and bronze in the last four world championships did not forget that they were stuck in the qualifying stage after experiencing a fiasco. The team, which will go to the European Championship for the 11th time, played in the semi-finals 5 times. Only one of them is the national champion of 1988. After that success, the Netherlands missed the final stage only once. This happened 8 years ago.

The games of the Dutch national team in the group:

June 16. Poland - Netherlands

June 21. Netherlands - France

June 25. Netherlands - Austria

It should be noted that group D meetings will be held in 5 different cities - Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Leipzig, Berlin and Dortmund.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

