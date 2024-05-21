Slovenia squad for EURO-2024

Another participant of EURO-2024 has announced its squad for the tournament in Germany.

Idman.biz reports that the preliminary list of players who will wear the uniform of the Slovenian national team in the final stage has been announced.

There are 30 players in the team. 26 of them will be taken to Germany.

Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak (Atletico, Spain), Vid Belec (APOEL, Cyprus), Igor Vekic (Veille, Norway), Matevj Vidovsek (Olympia);

Defenders: Zan Karnicnik (Sellye), Miha Blazic (Lex, Poland), Jure Balkovec (Alanyaspor, Turkiye), Jaka Bijol (Udinese, Italy), Erik Janza (Gurnik, Poland), Petar Stojanovic (Sampdoria, Italy), Vanja Drkusic (Sochi, Russia), David Brekalo (Orlando City, USA), Zan Zaletel (Vyborg, Denmark);

Midfielders: Timi Elsnik (Olympia), Sandi Lovric (Udinese, Italy), Tomi Horvat, Jon Gorenc-Stankovic (both Sturm, Austria), Jasmin Kurtic (Südtirol, Austria), Adam Cerin, Benjamin Verbic (both Panathinaikos, Greece), Nino Zugelj (Bodo Glimt, Norway), Miha Zeiss (Fenerbahce, Turkiye), Adrian Zelkovich (Spartak, Slovakia);

Forwards: Jan Mlakar (Pisa, Italy), Zan Vipotnik (Bordeaux, France), Benjamin Sesko (Leipzig, Germany), Andraz Sporar (Panathinaikos, Greece), Zan Celar (Lugano, Switzerland), Luka Zahovic (Pogon, Poland), Josip Ilicic (Maribor).

It should be noted that EURO-2024, which will be held in Germany, will last from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz