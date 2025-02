Tomorrow, the international chess tournament, the Caspian Sea Cup, will kick off in Gilan, Iran.

Azerbaijani grandmaster Vugar Rasulov will be among the participants, Idman.biz reports.

A total of 116 chess players will compete in the tournament.

The event will follow the Swiss system, consisting of 9 rounds, and is set to conclude on February 20.

Rasulov is ranked second in the Caspian Sea Cup based on his rating.

Idman.biz