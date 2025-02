Tata Steel Chess tournament held in the Dutch city of Wijk-an-Zee is coming to an end.

In the 12th round, Azerbaijani chess player Aydin Suleymanli defeated Frederik Swane (Germany), Idman.biz reports.

This is the 6th victory of Azerbaijani athlete in the competition. Aydin, who scored 8.5 points, took first place, surpassing his rivals in additional indicators.

Idman.biz