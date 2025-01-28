Azerbaijan chess stars shine at the Azerbaijan Championship

On January 31, the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Chess Championship for both men and women will take place at the Landmark Business Center.

According to the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, the men's championship will be organized using the Olympic system, with 26 players participating, Idman.biz reports.

In the women's competition, 16 chess players are expected to compete. As per the regulations, players will face each other twice, once with white pieces and once with black. If a game ends in a draw, a tiebreaker will determine the winner.

For the first time in Azerbaijan chess history, all active chess players in the country will compete for the championship title. As previously announced, members of the national team, players ranked highly in the FIDE ratings, and top performers in the first league will compete for the crown. The event will feature 19 national champions, five European champions, a World Cup winner, and the champions of several international tournaments.

Among the male competitors are three-time European champions Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (World Rapid Chess Champion), Teimour Radjabov (World Cup Winner), Rauf Mammadov, current national champion Aydın Suleymanli, Eltaj Safarli, Vasif Durarbayli, Candidates Tournament participant Nijat Abasov, continental champion Eltaj Safarli, and Mahammad Muradli, among others.

In the women's championship, European champion Ulviyya Fataliyeva, national team members and continental medalists Gunay Mammadzada, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balajayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, as well as the current champion Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Turkan, and Zeynab Mammadyarova will compete.

The total prize fund for the men's tournament is 90,000 AZN, and for the women's competition, it is 30,000 AZN. According to the regulations, the men's champion will receive 20,000 AZN, while the women's champion will win 10,000 AZN.

Idman.biz