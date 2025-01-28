28 January 2025
EN

Azerbaijan chess stars shine at the Azerbaijan Championship

Chess
News
28 January 2025 18:23
23
Azerbaijan chess stars shine at the Azerbaijan Championship

On January 31, the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Chess Championship for both men and women will take place at the Landmark Business Center.

According to the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, the men's championship will be organized using the Olympic system, with 26 players participating, Idman.biz reports.

In the women's competition, 16 chess players are expected to compete. As per the regulations, players will face each other twice, once with white pieces and once with black. If a game ends in a draw, a tiebreaker will determine the winner.

For the first time in Azerbaijan chess history, all active chess players in the country will compete for the championship title. As previously announced, members of the national team, players ranked highly in the FIDE ratings, and top performers in the first league will compete for the crown. The event will feature 19 national champions, five European champions, a World Cup winner, and the champions of several international tournaments.

Among the male competitors are three-time European champions Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (World Rapid Chess Champion), Teimour Radjabov (World Cup Winner), Rauf Mammadov, current national champion Aydın Suleymanli, Eltaj Safarli, Vasif Durarbayli, Candidates Tournament participant Nijat Abasov, continental champion Eltaj Safarli, and Mahammad Muradli, among others.

In the women's championship, European champion Ulviyya Fataliyeva, national team members and continental medalists Gunay Mammadzada, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balajayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, as well as the current champion Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Turkan, and Zeynab Mammadyarova will compete.

The total prize fund for the men's tournament is 90,000 AZN, and for the women's competition, it is 30,000 AZN. According to the regulations, the men's champion will receive 20,000 AZN, while the women's champion will win 10,000 AZN.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Suleymanli wins third match at Tata Steel Chess in Netherlands
27 January 12:45
Chess

Suleymanli wins third match at Tata Steel Chess in Netherlands

Aydın Suleymanli triumphs over Francisco Oro, rises to top three

Azerbaijani chess player drew with the leader
26 January 11:41
Chess

Azerbaijani chess player drew with the leader

Tata Steel Chess tournament continues in the Dutch city of Wijk aan Zee
Azerbaijani chess player against the leader
25 January 17:11
Chess

Azerbaijani chess player against the leader

Tata Steel Chess" tournament continues in the Dutch city of Wijk aan Zee
Suleymanli shines with second victory at Tata Steel Chess
25 January 10:25
Chess

Suleymanli shines with second victory at Tata Steel Chess

The Azerbaijani chess player edges closer to the top with a strong performance against Ediz Gürel

To World Cup through the European Championship
24 January 15:33
Chess

To World Cup through the European Championship

The current rating favorite of the tournament is Belgian Daniel Darda
Suleymanlı to face Svane in Tata Steel Chess Tournament
24 January 11:26
Chess

Suleymanlı to face Svane in Tata Steel Chess Tournament

The Tata Steel Chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands, resumes after a one-day break

Most read

Journalist reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's thoughts on Messi
26 January 15:22
Football

Journalist reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's thoughts on Messi

The journalist emphasized that the Portuguese footballer has incredible respect for Lionel Messi
Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested
27 January 16:15
Football

Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested

Nainggolan has been arrested as part of a cocaine trafficking investigation

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle
16:03
Football

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

Mauro Icardi seeks guidance from famous American actor Johnny Depp on divorce issues
Dadashov played 69 minutes
26 January 17:57
Football

Dadashov played 69 minutes

Ankaragucu, featuring Azerbaijan national team striker Renat Dadashov, played its next match