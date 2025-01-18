Suleymanli to face local chess player in opening round

The prestigious Tata Steel Chess international tournament kicks off today in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands.

Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydın Suleymanli will compete in the Challengers event, Idman.biz reports.

In the first round, he is set to face Dutch player Benjamin Bok.

The round-robin tournament features a strong lineup, including:

Vaishali Rameshbabu and Divya Deshmukh (India)

Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzbekistan)

Erwin l'Ami and Arthur Pijpers (Netherlands)

Dominik Swain (Germany)

Thai Nguyen (Vietnam)

Ediz Gurel (Turkiye)

Kazybek Nogerbek (Kazakhstan)

Faustino Oro (Argentina) Liu Miaoyi (China)

Irina Bulmaga (Romania)

Meanwhile, the main Tata Steel Chess tournament will feature top players like American Fabiano Caruana and Indian world champion Dommaraju Gukesh.

