Mamedyarov helps secure victory for Werder Bremen in Bundesliga clash

Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov participated in the latest round of the German Chess Bundesliga.

Mamedyarov's club, Werder Bremen, secured a narrow 4.5:3.5 victory against Deizisau in the VI round, Idman.biz reports.

Playing on the third board, Mamedyarov drew his match against Belgian player Daniel Dardha.

Werder Bremen has 7 points and ranks sixth in the tournament standings. The competition is led by the reigning champions, Baden-Baden, who have maintained their dominance in recent years.

