15 January 2025
EN

Mamedyarov helps secure victory for Werder Bremen in Bundesliga clash

Chess
News
15 January 2025 17:52
7
Mamedyarov helps secure victory for Werder Bremen in Bundesliga clash

Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov participated in the latest round of the German Chess Bundesliga.

Mamedyarov's club, Werder Bremen, secured a narrow 4.5:3.5 victory against Deizisau in the VI round, Idman.biz reports.

Playing on the third board, Mamedyarov drew his match against Belgian player Daniel Dardha.

Werder Bremen has 7 points and ranks sixth in the tournament standings. The competition is led by the reigning champions, Baden-Baden, who have maintained their dominance in recent years.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Chess players qualify for Azerbaijan Championship - PHOTO
10:45
Chess

Chess players qualify for Azerbaijan Championship - PHOTO

The first-category chess tournament for men and women, held at the Republican Chess Center
World Cup: Who will host the next chess relay?
14 January 15:24
Chess

World Cup: Who will host the next chess relay?

The current World Cup champion is Magnus Carlsen from Norway
Vugar Gashimov’s father, colonel Gasim Gashimov laid to rest - UPDATED - PHOTO
9 January 11:25
Chess

Vugar Gashimov’s father, colonel Gasim Gashimov laid to rest - UPDATED - PHOTO

Gasim Gashimov was buried at the II Alley of Honor
Vugar Gashimov’s father passes away
8 January 15:49
Chess

Vugar Gashimov’s father passes away

Gasim Gashimov, the father of late chess grandmaster Vugar Gashimov, passed away today in a hospital
Aydin Suleymanli: "I tried to play better, but it didn’t work out"
6 January 15:43
Chess

Aydin Suleymanli: "I tried to play better, but it didn’t work out"

Reflecting on his performance at the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship in New York, USA, Suleymanli said
Former coaches of Azerbaijan national team are at work in Russia
5 January 16:12
Chess

Former coaches of Azerbaijan national team are at work in Russia

Both coaches stopped their activities in Azerbaijan last November

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026
14 January 09:41
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for another season
Barcelona dominate Real Madrid 5-2 to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title - VIDEO
13 January 09:03
Football

Barcelona dominate Real Madrid 5-2 to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title - VIDEO

The match took place at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain
14 January 11:18
Football

Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has decided to leave the English club
Juninho departs Qarabag for Flamengo move
13 January 10:06
Football

Juninho departs Qarabag for Flamengo move

"Juninho will only officially become our player after the medical and contract signing, which haven’t occurred yet"