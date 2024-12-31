31 December 2024
EN

World championship for Azerbaijani chess players is over

Chess
News
31 December 2024 11:21
20
World championship for Azerbaijani chess players is over

Azerbaijani chess players finished their performances at the World Blitz Championship in New York.

The competition is held in two stages, Idman.biz reports.

In the first stage, the participants of the competition played 13 rounds, and the women played 11 rounds to determine the "8th" that will continue the fight in the playoffs, but the Azerbaijani chess players could not get there.

Aydın Suleymanli showed the highest result among Azerbaijani grandmasters. He scored 8.5 points and took the 28th place. Eltaj Safarli was 42nd with half a point less than him, and Shahriyar Mammadyarov was 51st with 7.5 points.

Gulnar Mammadova achieved the best result among women. She was 27th with 6.5 points.

Idman.biz

Related news

FIDE makes changes to clothing bans
30 December 15:43
Chess

FIDE makes changes to clothing bans

It is related to the style of clothing of chess players in competitions
Carlsen is back and will play in the World Cup
30 December 11:25
Chess

Carlsen is back and will play in the World Cup

Norwegian, who was disqualified for violating the dress code during the rapid world championship, confirmed this information
Azerbaijani chess players in the world blitz championship
30 December 11:08
Chess

Azerbaijani chess players in the world blitz championship

The world blitz championship starts today in New York
Azerbaijani chess players on the 3rd day of the World Championship – PHOTO
29 December 10:58
Chess

Azerbaijani chess players on the 3rd day of the World Championship – PHOTO

Idman.biz presents a photo report from the 3rd day of the tournament
Azerbaijani chess stars shine at the World Rapid Championship
29 December 10:47
Chess

Azerbaijani chess stars shine at the World Rapid Championship

The World Rapid Chess Championship in New York has concluded
World Rapid Chess Championship: Eltaj Safarli set to face Armenian opponent
28 December 15:14
Chess

World Rapid Chess Championship: Eltaj Safarli set to face Armenian opponent

Today marks the tournament's final rounds, with four rounds remaining for the men’s section and three for the women’s

Most read

Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career
29 December 09:56
Football

Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career

Priced at €60 (£50) per bottle, the wines are available exclusively on the MM Winemaker website
Liverpool leads Premier League title race, Arsenal and Chelsea’s chances revealed
28 December 17:42
Football

Liverpool leads Premier League title race, Arsenal and Chelsea’s chances revealed

The favorites for the English Premier League title have been revealed
Pelé: The King of Football, Two Years After His Passing
29 December 14:28
Football

Pelé: The King of Football, Two Years After His Passing

Pelé, often regarded as the greatest football player to ever grace the game, inspires and captivates millions worldwide, even two years after his passing
Qarabag official: "Negotiations with Sevilla are ongoing, Juninho interested in the move"
28 December 18:11
Football

Qarabag official: "Negotiations with Sevilla are ongoing, Juninho interested in the move"

The official stated that the talks have not yet concluded