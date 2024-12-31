World championship for Azerbaijani chess players is over

Azerbaijani chess players finished their performances at the World Blitz Championship in New York.

The competition is held in two stages, Idman.biz reports.

In the first stage, the participants of the competition played 13 rounds, and the women played 11 rounds to determine the "8th" that will continue the fight in the playoffs, but the Azerbaijani chess players could not get there.

Aydın Suleymanli showed the highest result among Azerbaijani grandmasters. He scored 8.5 points and took the 28th place. Eltaj Safarli was 42nd with half a point less than him, and Shahriyar Mammadyarov was 51st with 7.5 points.

Gulnar Mammadova achieved the best result among women. She was 27th with 6.5 points.

Idman.biz