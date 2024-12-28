Shakhriyar Mamedyarov ranks 8th in New York World Chess Championship

The World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship 2024 in New York is ongoing.

On the second day of the competition, four rounds of the rapid event were played, Idman.biz reports.

Among Azerbaijani players, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov has the best performance, with 6.5 points, placing him in 8th position. He is just half a point behind the leaders. Meanwhile, Mahammad Muradli has earned 6 points and is in 23rd place.

After 9 rounds, Volodar Murzin (FIDE) leads the tournament standings. Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland) and Arjun Erigaisi (India) follow closely with 7 points each.

In the women's event, Azerbaijani players are outside the top 20. Gunay Mammadzada (27th), Gulnar Mammadova (37th), and Khanim Balajayeva (41st) each have 4.5 points. Turkan and Zeynab Mamedyarova, with 4 points each, are ranked 57th and 61st, respectively. Ulviyya Fataliyeva has 3.5 points and is in 68th place.

After 8 rounds, China's Ju Wenjun is in the lead, with Indian players Harika Dronavalli and Humpy Koneru trailing with 6.5 points each.

Idman.biz