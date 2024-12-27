Azerbaijani chess players in New York: Day one - PHOTO REPORT

The FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships have officially started in New York (USA).

Idman.biz presents a photo report from the first day of the competition.

Cameras captured the games of Azerbaijani chess players Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Aydin Suleymanli, Eltaj Safarli, Gunay Mammadzada, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, and Khanim Balajayeva.

On the first day, five rounds of rapid chess were played. At the start of the open tournament, Mamedyarov and Vasif Durarbayli earned the most points, with each scoring 3.5 points, ranking 17th and 24th, respectively.

In the women's competition, four rounds of rapid were played. Gunay Mammadzada began the game well, collecting 3.5 points and sharing 2nd to 6th places.

Around 300 players (180 men and 109 women) are competing in the World Championship.

Azerbaijan is represented by 15 chess players: Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Eltaj Safarli, Aydin Suleymanli, Vasif Durarbayli, Mehmed Muradli, Vugar Rasulov, Riad Samadov, Vugar Manafov, Gunay Mammadzada, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Zeynab Mamedyarova, and Turkhan Mamedyarova.

The prize fund for the World Championship amounts to 1.5 million dollars.

Idman.biz