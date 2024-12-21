FIDE is changing the selection rules for the Challengers tournament

21 December 2024
It is planned to make a number of changes to the FIDE Circuit 2025 regulations.

Currently this is a ranking in which points are given to chess players based on their results throughout the season, and the best chess players of 2024 and 2025 will have the opportunity to play in the Challengers tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Based on the classification of the first year, FIDE plans to make changes in the awarding of points and strengthen the competition between participants. The first innovation is related to the change in the number of players eligible to earn "Circuit" points in circuit tournaments.

In tournaments with less than 10 participants, points will still be awarded to the top three finishers.

Points will be awarded to the best "four" in round-robin tournaments with 10-12 participants.

In tournaments with more than 12 chess players, the top five grandmasters will receive points.

These changes are intended to better reflect the value of longer tournaments by awarding more players points. This ensures that the larger tournaments are rated fairly.

Another point is related to the right to participate in two-round supertournaments.

Competitions with at least 6 participants and an average ELO rating of 2700 will also receive "Circuit" points.

This change recognizes the importance of the prestigious supertournaments, which regularly feature elite players and are major events in the FIDE calendar.

Another change is the reduction of points for tournaments with multiple rounds on the same day.

The final version of the FIDE Circuit 2025 regulations is expected to be approved by the FIDE Council in the near future and published by December 31, 2024.

Fabiano Caruana is the leader in the current FIDE Circuit. The American scored 130.42 points. India's Arjun Erigaisi India is second with 124.40 points. Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattorov completes the first "three" with 108.49 points.

In the previous period, only one chess player qualified for the contenders' tournament through FIDE Circuit.

Idman.biz

