Farid Gayibov: "We are satisfied with the work of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation" - PHOTO

An event dedicated to the annual review of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation was held.

The event was attended by the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Federation’s President Mahir Mammadov, and the Vice President Faig Hasanov, Idman.biz reports.

Faig Hasanov, Federation’s Vice President, initially highlighted the competitions held throughout the year, stating that all Azerbaijani championships were organized at a high level. "We held an international competition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of FIDE in Azerbaijan. The Vugar Gashimov Memorial Tournament was organized for the first time in Shusha. Our main international event was the Olympiad, where our men's team consisted of younger players. The Olympiad showed that we made the right decision. We finished 8th. Although our women’s team had potential, unfortunately, it didn’t work out."

Later, Azerbaijan Chess Federation President Mahir Mammadov emphasized that the year was challenging for youth chess. He also considered the performance at the Olympiad unsuccessful, stating: "I can only highlight the success of Ulviyya Fataliyeva, who became the European champion. Her achievement brought some color to the year. There will be new developments moving forward. From the new year, participation in the Azerbaijan Championship will be mandatory for all chess players."

Minister Farid Gayibov shared that it had been a rich and productive year for Azerbaijani chess players: "There are always ups and downs. Ulviyya Fataliyeva’s European Championship victory was a historical first this year. This is the result of years of work. The chess community is always united. The Federation works comprehensively and effectively. Our traditional competitions continue, and we host international tournaments. We see results across various age groups. This reflects the attention and support for this sport in all regions, and the government’s backing. I believe good results will continue. As a ministry, we are satisfied with the work of the Federation."

A video was then shown showcasing the achievements of Azerbaijani chess players in international competitions throughout the year.

Ulviyya Fataliyeva, the first female European Champion in Azerbaijani chess history, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, who won the bronze medal at the World Championship for girls under 20, and Vugar Manafov and Elmar Atakishiyev, who placed first and second respectively in rapid and blitz tournaments at the European University Games, were awarded certificates and cash prizes.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz