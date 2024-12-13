Khagan Ahmad concludes Qatar Masters with victory

Azerbaijani chess player Khagan Ahmad finished his performance at the Qatar Masters tournament in Doha with a win.

The young international master defeated Arseniy Shturman (FIDE) in the 9th round, Idman.biz reports.

Ahmad secured 5 points, finishing in 51st place. He narrowly missed out on higher rankings, placing just behind players in the 35th–50th spots based on tiebreak criteria.

Gunay Mammadzada ended the tournament in 85th place with 4.5 points, half a point behind Ahmad. Meanwhile, Khanim Balajayeva failed to make the top 100, scoring 2.5 points.

Andrey Esipenko (FIDE) claimed the tournament victory, scoring 7.5 points out of 9 possible.

