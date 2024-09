17 Azerbaijani chess players in European Championship

On November 8-19, the European Men's Chess Championship will be held in Petrovac , Montenegro.

Idman.biz reports that 17 Azerbaijani chess players are on the entry list.

Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Rasulov, Ahmad Ahmadzada, Riad Samadov, Namig Guliyev, Khazar Babazada, Vugar Manafov, Khagan Ahmed, Govhar Beydullayeva, Shiroglan Talibov, Orkhan Abdulov, Allahverdi Hamidov, Shahin Valiyev, Umid Aslanov, Eljan Abdulkarim, Orkhan Bagirov and Kamran Valizade were invited for the qualifying round of the World Championship.

Currently, 331 chess players will participate in the European Championship. The rating favorite of the race is Jorden van Foreest from the Netherlands.

