22 September 2024
Men finish Chess Olympiad in 8th place, women in 15th place

22 September 2024 21:54
The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, has ended.

As Idman.biz reports, the men's team finished 8th, and the women's team finished 15th.

Men have collected 16 points after 11 rounds. They ended with 7 victories, 2 defeats and 2 draws. The Indian team won the Olympics with 21 points. US and Uzbekistan chess players shared the 2nd and 3rd places with 17 points.

Women finished the competition with 15 points. With 6 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats, the intellectuals are 4 points behind the leader. In the women's competition, India (19 points) took the first place. Kazakhstan (18 points) was the 2nd, and the USA (17 points) was the 3rd.

