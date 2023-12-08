Nijat Abasov has become the leader after 3 rounds - PHOTO

"Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023" super tournament has started in Gabala.

The parties of the first 3 rapid rounds have been played in the competition held at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center.

Rauf Mammadov won against Aydin Suleymanli in the first round. Other meetings ended in a draw. Boris Gelfand agreed to a draw with Arjun Erigaisi, Shahriyar Mammadyarov with Richard Rapport, Nijat Abasov with Jorden Van Foreest, and Vidit Santosh with Teymur Rajabov.

In the second round, Nijat Abasov defeated Romanian Richard Rapport, and Shahriyar Mammadyarov defeated Boris Gelfand. Arjun Erigaisi-Rauf Mammadov, Teymur Rajabov-Aydin Suleymanli, Jorden Van Foreest-Vidit Santosh played a draw.

Rauf Mammadov and Teymur Rajabov played a draw in the third round. Nijat Abasov won over Boris Gelfand, Vidit Santosh over Richard Rapport, Aydin Suleymanli over Jorden Van Foreest. Shahriyar Mammadyarov lost to Arjun Erigaisi.

Thus, after 3 rounds, Nijat Abasov, who has 5 points, has become the leader in the competition table.

Idman.biz