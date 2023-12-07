Mahir Mammadov: "We believe that the tournament will be held in very good conditions"

"This is already the 9th "Vugar Gashimov Memorial". In the first years, the tournament was held in Shamkir. Later, the geography of the competition changed. Although we have many regions to organize the memorial, this time we chose Gabala, which is a beautiful corner of our country."

Idman.biz reports that the President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Mahir Mammadov, said this while talking about the "Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023", which will start on December 8.

During the visit to the grave of the outstanding chess player, he said that they will do their best to hold the competition at the highest level: "We believe that the tournament will be held in very good conditions. That is why the Organizing Committee and local governing bodies are working. The hall where the tournament will be held is also very well designed. It is a place with high technological capabilities."

Mammadov also spoke about the participants of the tournament: "International chess players will traditionally participate in the memorial. Athletes from 5 countries, including Azerbaijan, will compete this year. These are world famous chess players. Almost all members of the Azerbaijan national team will participate here. This year, we have invited one of the young talents of Azerbaijan, Aydın Suleymanli, whose name is coming day by day from the world chess scene. The tournament will be held on rapid and blitz types. Among the invited chess players, I can name Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, who won the prestigious Grand Swiss competition, as well as Arjun Erigaisi from India, Jorden Van Forest from the Netherlands, and the very strong Romanian Rixard Rapport. Another remarkable case is Baris Gelfand, one of the best chess players in the world, from our friendly country Israel. We expect an interesting fight."

Vice-president of FIDE reminded that Vugar Gashimov left a big mark on the chess scene of Azerbaijan and the world: "His games and his theories are still being studied. I'm sure it will be like this from now on. The intellectuals who came here always showed great respect to the memory of Vugar. Today we traditionally visited the grave of our chess player.

It should be noted that the opening ceremony of the Vugar Gashimov Memorial will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala. After the opening, the games of the first round on the rapid will take place.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz