16 June 2024
EN

Ali Ismayilov: "If 57-year-old Tyson can do it, why can't I do it?" - INTERVIEW

Boxing
Interview
16 June 2024 12:12
14
Ali Ismayilov: "If 57-year-old Tyson can do it, why can't I do it?" - INTERVIEW

Idman.biz interview of Azerbaijani boxer Ali Ismayilov

-You won the title of champion of the CIS countries at the boxing night held in Moscow. How would you rate Rasul Magomedov the battle you won?

-Of course, I appreciate it at a very high level. After a long break, I am proud to return to the ring at the age of 50 and achieve such a result. I can confidently say that I brought the first CIS belt to Azerbaijan. It was Ali Ismayilov who was able to do this.

-How did you decide to return to the ring after a long time?

-During the pandemic, there were no competitions and we could not participate in training. At that time, I was also watching Mike Tyson's training process and his fight in Miami after the pandemic through the Internet. As if that speech of the legend made me "sick". I thought, if 57-year-old Tyson can do it, why can't I do it at 50? And so it happened. After a year of strong preparation and getting myself in shape, I already participated in competitions.

-How was the preparation?

-I prepared very seriously for this fight. Because he was a serious competitor. It would not suit us to lose here. We had our main trainings at Sabail Sports Club. We did joint exercises under the leadership of Zaur Geibullayev. I spent the whole day cross-country running on the new boulevard, strengthening my breathing. I have already put myself in good shape.

-Are you already thinking about the next fight?

-Our future plans are big. I have to defend this belt that I won. Then I will do my best to win the European and world belt. I aimed to bring the European belt to Azerbaijan. If these plans hold, I will continue professional boxing. I will not turn from this path until I feel the strength in myself.

-How does it feel to win the belt at the age of 50?

-It was incredible for me. I never dreamed that I would become a champion at the age of 50. But when I returned to professional boxing, I set myself the goal that I would become a world champion at the age of 50, like the world-famous and well-known people in this field.

-When will your next opponents be determined?

-There is nothing definite yet. We know the opponents 2-3 months before the competition and sign a contract. Regardless of the opponents, I will try to win them all.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Related news

Sahil Babayev met with the boxers who won the license - PHOTO
15 June 14:47
Boxing

Sahil Babayev met with the boxers who won the license - PHOTO

He emphasized that the main goal is to win a gold medal at the Olympics
Sports, us and the Olympics: Azerbaijan's medal collection - ANALYSIS
14 June 11:41
Olympics 2024

Sports, us and the Olympics: Azerbaijan's medal collection - ANALYSIS

There are 42 days left until the start of the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, which will be held on July 26
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are preparing together in Bukhara
12 June 15:52
Boxing

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are preparing together in Bukhara

The team's training abroad will continue until June 27
Ali Ismayilov: "Like Holyfield, I will definitely achieve it"
12 June 14:01
Boxing

Ali Ismayilov: "Like Holyfield, I will definitely achieve it"

"I thank all Muscovites, including all Azerbaijanis living here, for their support"
Ali Ismailov becomes champion by knockout at the age of 50 - VIDEO
12 June 11:27
Boxing

Ali Ismailov becomes champion by knockout at the age of 50 - VIDEO

He participated in the boxing night held in Moscow by the Dustum Boxing promoter company.
Tyson Fury escorted from a Morecambe bar for being drunk- VIDEO
11 June 12:26
Boxing

Tyson Fury escorted from a Morecambe bar for being drunk- VIDEO

A video showing him drunk has been circulated on social networks

Most read

Start of EURO-2024 in Munich: Germany face Scotland
14 June 09:40
Euro 2024

Start of EURO-2024 in Munich: Germany face Scotland

EURO-2024 will start today
Naomi Osaka's participation in Paris-2024 confirmed
14 June 15:00
Tennis

Naomi Osaka's participation in Paris-2024 confirmed

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympics. As Idman.biz reports, this was confirmed by the Japan Tennis Association.

Former Arsenal football player died
15 June 15:02
Football

Former Arsenal football player died

The cause of his death was a serious illness
Maksim Medvedev: "I am not going to work at..." - INTERVIEW
14 June 13:11
Azerbaijan football

Maksim Medvedev: "I am not going to work at..." - INTERVIEW

"It was not an easy decision"