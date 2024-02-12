The son of the Azerbaijan national team captain during the USSR explained the reason choosing basketball

Ender Poladkhanli, the basketball player for the Azerbaijan national team, has made it obvious why he chose this sport.

The Sabah club's leader made this announcement in an interview with Idman.biz.

He said that his attachment to basketball came from his family: "Basketball is a family sport for us. My mother was also a basketball player. When I was six years old, he put me to train in the unit of his former coach Tofig Hasanov. This is how my sports career began. I immediately loved basketball."

Ender emphasized the role of his mother in his success: "The talent passed to me from my mother. I think that this factor played a big role. Elena Ustinova (Poladkhanova) was the captain of the Azerbaijan national team during the USSR. He had some very good shots. Unfortunately, this skill was not passed on to me. But I'm working on it. My mother is currently working as a physical education teacher."

Idman.biz