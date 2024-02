Qarabag left for Porto for a match with Portuguese Braga in the UEFA Europe League playoffs.

The team took off on a charter flight at Heydar Aliyev Airport, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijan champion will reach Porto in about 7 hours. The people of Aghdam will go to Braga from there.

It should be noted that the Braga - Qarabag match will start on February 15, at 00:00 Baku time at the Estadio Municipal de Braga Stadium.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz