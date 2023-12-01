Jala Aliyeva became the World Champion, Birgul Soltanova took the 3rd place

Azerbaijan's national team of female wrestlers finished their performance at the World Championship among military wrestlers held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that on the third day of the World Cup, two more of the Azerbaijani athletes have qualified on the podium.

The Azerbaijani wrestlers Jala Aliyeva (57 kg) won a gold medal, Birgul Soltanova (62 kg) won a bronze medal.

With this, the number of medals of our team in this category has reached 6. In the previous days of the World Championship, Ruzzana Mammadova (49 kg) was the champion. Elnura Mammadova (52 kg) took the second place, while Nargiz Samadova (50 kg) and Gultekin Shirinova (53 kg) took the 3rd place.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers won 7 medals in the competition.

Idman.biz