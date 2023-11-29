The winners of the first day of the World Championship were awarded in Baku - PHOTO

The awarding ceremony of the first day of the 36th World Championship in wrestling among military personnel organized in Baku by the State Border Service and the Ministry of Youth and Sports was held.

Idman.biz reports that at the event held at the "Sarhadchi" Sports Center, the medals were presented to the winners by the head of the State Border Service Elchin Guliyev, the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov, the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva and the Vice-President of the International Military Sports Council for Europe Dirk Schwede.

Cups and diplomas were also awarded to the winners.

The Azerbaijani national team finished the first day of the championship with 4 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medals. Ali Rahimzade (65 kg), Haji Aliyev (70 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg) and Ibrahim Yusubov (92 kg) won gold medals in the World Cup.

Elnura Mammadova (52 kg) took the second place and Nargiz Samadova (50 kg) took the third place in the women's competition.

It should be noted that the championship, which started today at the "Sarhadchi" Sports Center, will end on December 3. Azerbaijan is represented in the competition by 18 wrestlers.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz