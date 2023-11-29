29 November 2023
EN

Haji Aliyev is in favor for local coach in the national team: Gurban Gurbanov, Rashad Sadigov...

Wrestling
News
29 November 2023 17:43
Haji Aliyev is in favor for local coach in the national team: Gurban Gurbanov, Rashad Sadigov...

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev is in favor of coaching the Azerbaijani football team, which is without a head coach, by a local specialist.

The three-time World Champion himself informed Idman.biz about this.

The leader of the Azerbaijani team said that after parting ways with Gianni de Biasi, the team can perform better if a local coach is entrusted: "It's true, this is football and foreign players and coaches are preferred here. However, it is better if we entrust this post to a local coach and give him a chance. We have successful local head coaches. Examples of this are Gurban Gurbanov and Rashad Sadigov."

It should be noted that the AFFA Executive Committee decided not to sign a new contract with the Italian head coach of the national team on November 22.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

Related news

Dirk Schwede: "I am sure that there will be both friendship and competition in the World Championship in Baku"
28 November 16:42
Wrestling

Dirk Schwede: "I am sure that there will be both friendship and competition in the World Championship in Baku"

"We are sure that our friendly relations will be continued in the future."

222 wrestlers from 18 countries will compete in the World Championship in Baku - PHOTO
28 November 16:36
Wrestling

222 wrestlers from 18 countries will compete in the World Championship in Baku - PHOTO

A press conference was held on the World Wrestling Championship to be held at the "Sarhadchi" Sports Center
Hasrat Jafarov's secrets: running to the mat, starting with the right foot, choosing a medal... - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
28 November 16:30
Wrestling

Hasrat Jafarov's secrets: running to the mat, starting with the right foot, choosing a medal... - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov's interview to Idman.biz website
Shock return of WWE star at Survivor Series
27 November 15:17
Wrestling

Shock return of WWE star at Survivor Series

It should be noted that he initially left WWE in 2014 and has often spoken about his frustrations over creative storylines and a lack of medical care towards him
Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship qualifying competition was held - WINNERS
24 November 18:40
Wrestling

Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship qualifying competition was held - WINNERS

That 207 athletes participated in the competition
Hasan Aliyev: "I’m not going to mention our wrestler’s name, so it will affect them psychologically" - INTERVIEW
23 November 15:32
Wrestling

Hasan Aliyev: "I’m not going to mention our wrestler’s name, so it will affect them psychologically" - INTERVIEW

"They will also participate in this tournament"

Most read

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
28 November 21:18
Azerbaijan football

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"I believe that those who play mini-football are capable enough to play in big football. In this regard, there are examples of the best players in the world - Luis Figo, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and many such transitions can be counted. If we take Azerbaijani clubs, we can name Abdellah Zoubir."
Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO
26 November 20:22
Athletics

Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO

Azerbaijani athlete Nazim Babayev threw away the stone of celibacy
Messi at Disneyland - VIDEO
27 November 11:49
World football

Messi at Disneyland - VIDEO

He has more time to enjoy his family
“History-making” referee to officiate the Champions League game
27 November 14:43
World football

“History-making” referee to officiate the Champions League game

It should be noted that the match will take place at Allianz Arena