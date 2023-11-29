Haji Aliyev is in favor for local coach in the national team: Gurban Gurbanov, Rashad Sadigov...

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev is in favor of coaching the Azerbaijani football team, which is without a head coach, by a local specialist.

The three-time World Champion himself informed Idman.biz about this.

The leader of the Azerbaijani team said that after parting ways with Gianni de Biasi, the team can perform better if a local coach is entrusted: "It's true, this is football and foreign players and coaches are preferred here. However, it is better if we entrust this post to a local coach and give him a chance. We have successful local head coaches. Examples of this are Gurban Gurbanov and Rashad Sadigov."

It should be noted that the AFFA Executive Committee decided not to sign a new contract with the Italian head coach of the national team on November 22.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz