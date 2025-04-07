7 April 2025
EN

ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Champion wrestlers reflect on their victories

Wrestling
News
7 April 2025 10:59
18
"I had prepared really well for this tournament."

These were the words of Elman Ismayilov (38 kg), who won Azerbaijan’s first gold medal at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade, Serbia, in an interview with Idman.biz.

The young freestyle wrestler expressed his joy:

“The toughest match was the final against the Ukrainian opponent. I wrestled with confidence and secured first place. I’m proud to have won the first gold medal for our team.”

Another champion, Ibrahim Hasanov (44 kg), also highlighted the impact of solid preparation:

“I wanted to become a champion, and I achieved that. The final against an Iranian opponent was difficult, but I stepped on the mat fully motivated. I believed I could win.”

Team Azerbaijan concluded the freestyle wrestling events at the Gymnasiade with an impressive medal haul: 2 gold, 3 silver, and 5 bronze.

