Azerbaijan announces squad for European Wrestling Championship

The Azerbaijan national wrestling team has revealed its lineup for the upcoming European Wrestling Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation has officially announced the squad that will compete from April 7 to 13, Idman.biz reports.

Freestyle Wrestling Team: Islam Bazarganov (57 kg), Nuraddin Novruzov (61 kg), Ali Rahimzada (65 kg), Kanan Heybatov (70 kg), Aghanazar Novruzov (74 kg), Orkhan Abasov (79 kg), Arsenii Dzhioev (86 kg), Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg), Abubakr Abakarov (97 kg), Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg)

Women’s Wrestling Team: Elnura Mammadova (55 kg), Jala Aliyeva (57 kg), Alyona Kolesnik (59 kg), Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg)

Greco-Roman Wrestling Team: Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg), Nihat Mammadli (60 kg), Murad Mammadov (63 kg), Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), Ulvi Ganizade (72 kg), Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg), Islam Abbasov (87 kg), Murad Ahmadiev (97 kg), Beka Kandelaki (130 kg)

Referees Asif Shiraliyev and Sadi Guliyev (I-S category) will officiate at the tournament.

The continental championship will take place at the X-Bionic Sports Complex, with matches starting daily at 12:30 Baku time, semifinals at 18:45, and medal bouts at 20:00.

Idman.biz