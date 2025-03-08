8 March 2025
Two of Azerbaijani wrestlers in the semifinals of European Championship

Wrestling
News
8 March 2025 17:51
25
European Championship among wrestlers under 23 has started.

On the first day of the competition held in the capital of Albania, Tirana, freestyle wrestlers started competing in 5 weight categories, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani national team was represented in all weight categories. Two of Azerbaijani wrestlers reached the semifinals, while three faced defeat. Kenan Heybatov (70 kg) and Farid Jabbarov (79 kg) will fight for a place in the final, while the others will wait for the results of their defeated opponents.

Freestyle wrestling
57 kg
Rahman Imanov met with Russian Lev Pavlov (UWW) in the qualifying round. Azerbaijani representative lost to the European champion and world second among wrestlers under 20 with a score of 0:3.

65 kg
Murad Hagverdiyev defeated Spanish Felipe Milla with a score of 5:1 and advanced to the 1/4 finals. He lost in his second match to the European champion among wrestlers under 17 from Russia, Amal Jandubayev (UWW), with a score of 4:8.

70 kg
Kenan Heybatov advanced to the semifinals by defeating Narek Pogosyan from Ukraine and Kaloyan Atanasov from Bulgaria with a score of 10:0, both of whom were eliminated. He will face Muhammad Abdurakhmanov from Belgium in the final.

79 kg
Farid Jabbarov advanced to the semifinals by defeating Giorgi Gogritchiani from Georgia with an 8:4 score and Raffaele Matrullo from Italy with a complete advantage (10:0). He will try to defeat Umar Mavlayev from Switzerland to qualify for the final.

97 kg
Abduljalil Shabanov lost to Sergey Sargsyan from Armenia with a score of 3:11 in the qualifying round.

The semifinals will start at 21:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz

