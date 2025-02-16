Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestlers claim three medals in Minsk - PHOTO

A memorial tournament in honor of three-time Olympic champion Aleksandr Medved was held in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

Idman.biz reports that the competition, which began on February 13, concluded today.

Seven wrestlers represented our country under the guidance of coach Ashraf Aliyev. The national team secured one silver and two bronze medals.

Turan Bayramov and Khadzhimurad Omarov (both competing in the 74 kg category) advanced to the semifinals. Making his first appearance since the Olympics, Bayramov defeated Belarusian Nikita Dmitriev and Kazakhstani Erbaris Satibaldy with identical 8:0 scores. Omarov, on the other hand, overcame Russian Imam Ganishov (6:1) and Belarusian Egor Akulich (6:3).

Bayramov narrowly missed the final, losing to Russian Inalbek Sheriyev 2:5. Omarov defeated Turkish Fazli Eryilmaz 6:3. Bayramov went on to secure a bronze medal by beating Russian Kantemir Senov 3:2, while Omarov fell to Sheriyev in the final (3:11), claiming the silver medal.

In the 92 kg category, Shamil Zubairov lost to Russian Mustafagadzhi Malachdibirov (4:6) in the 1/8 finals. However, he made a strong comeback in the repechage, defeating Belarusian Artem Ignatyuk (13:1) and then securing bronze by overcoming Russian Abdulla Gamzatov (4:3).

Afgan Khashalov (57 kg), Musa Aghayev (65 kg), Timur Gulmagomedov (86 kg), and Islam Ilyasov (97 kg) concluded the tournament without medals.

