Azerbaijan’s former national wrestler given 4-year suspension at 41

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has imposed a 4-year suspension on Russian wrestler Khizar Durgaev (125 kg) for violating anti-doping regulations.

Idman.biz reports that the former 41-year-old wrestler, who has also represented Azerbaijan in the past, was banned due to doping violations.

This is not the first time Durgaev has faced such punishment. During his time with the Azerbaijani national team, he was also banned from competitions for similar reasons.

Durgaev retired from his career in 2016 but won the Azerbaijan National Wrestling Championship title nine years ago. He represented the Azerbaijani team between 2006 and 2007.

