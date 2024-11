The Qazaq Kuresi World Cup, has ended in Kazakhstan, Turkistan.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani team secured another medal in the competition.

Elshan Dunyamaliyev (55 kg) earned a bronze medal, taking his place on the podium.

Previously, Adil Adilzada (82 kg) also claimed bronze, bringing the team's total medal count to two.

Idman.biz