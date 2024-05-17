US women's wrestling coaches are visiting Azerbaijan - PHOTO

At the initiative of the US embassy, 14 women's wrestling experts from this country are visiting Azerbaijan.

According to the information provided by the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation to Idman.biz, within the framework of the visit, which will last from May 14 to 25, the guests will be in different gyms in Azerbaijan under the slogan "Wrestle Like A Girl", besides giving a master class to athletes, they will exchange ideas with local coaches.

Yesterday, for this purpose, the delegation visited the training base of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation. The coaching staff of the women's wrestling national team and the guests who met with the wrestlers closely participated in the training process of the team. At the end, a commemorative photo was taken and gifts were presented to the American coaches by the federation.

It should be noted that the delegation will participate in a similar event at the Olympic sports complexes located in Goygol, Lankaran and Masalli. The purpose of the trip is to support the development and promotion of women's wrestling in Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz