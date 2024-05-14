Rafig Huseynov: "He wanted me to hot dog, I said it's not appropriate for me" – VIDEO

"He is younger than me. Our character is also different."

This was said by the Greco-Roman wrestler of Azerbaijan, Rafig Huseynov, who was a guest of the Idman Bizde program.

The 35-year-old athlete, who won a license for the Olympic Games at 87 kg at the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Istanbul, Turkiye, revealed the interesting dialogue between Kiryl Maskevich from Belarus, who obtained another license in this weight. Huseynov said that the wrestler, who performed under a neutral flag, made him an interesting offer: "He asked us to hot dog when he was about to leave the carpet. When he asked what kind of show, he said let's show a wrestling trick and throw each other over the head. Let me tell you that I don't know you Kiryl, I'm 35 years old, it's not appropriate for me to do all that stuff. He also got lost somewhere. Such things are no longer suitable for my age. So we laughed a little. Then I explained that it would not look good to do so. One person laughs, one person is happy, but someone may not like it. It is necessary to be careful not to seem ridiculous.”

It should be noted that Maskevich, who won the World Cup, is 26 years old.







