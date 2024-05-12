Wait for me Paris, I'm coming - ANALYSIS

Azerbaijani wrestler Maria Stadnik entered the history of modern Olympic Games.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani athlete competing in the 50 kg category has repeated the record of the history of multi-sport competitions held since 1896.

Azerbaijani female wrestler shared the name of the wrestler who participated in the Olympics the most. So far, 8 wrestlers in this sport have participated in the Games 5 times.

5 The list of wrestlers participating in the Olympics includes Chris Brown (Australia, freestyle, 1980-96), Wilfred Dietrich (Germany, freestyle/Greco-Roman, 1956-72), Khorlogiin Bayanmonkh (Mongolia, freestyle, 1964-80), Czeslaw Kwieczynski (Poland, Greco-Roman, 1964-80), Miyain Lopez (Cuba, Greco-Roman, 2004-2020), George Mackenzie (England, free/Greco-Roman, 1908-1928), Mario Tovar Gonzalez (Mexico, free, 1962-68 ) and Ryszard Volny (Poland, freestyle, 1988-2004).

There are no female wrestlers among them. It means that Stadnik, who participated in Beijing-2008, London-2012, Rio-2016 and Tokyo-2020, made history by getting a ticket to Paris. True, there were 5 more women wrestlers who participated in 4 Olympics in previous years. But none of them have yet qualified for Paris-2024 to share Stadnik's record.

Azerbaijani athlete will go to give special beauty to the French capital, which is famous for its beauty - to decorate the highest step of the podium. She will go to the race not with the famous phrase "See Paris and die", but with the principle of "See and conquer Paris".

Azerbaijani athlete, who won two silvers and two bronzes in the previous four Olympics, will try to win her first gold in France. It will be a fitting end to her great career.

It should be noted that Stadnik got the ticket to Paris-2024 with the victory in the semi-finals of the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Istanbul.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz