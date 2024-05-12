12 May 2024
EN

Wait for me Paris, I'm coming - ANALYSIS

Wrestling
Analytics
12 May 2024 13:21
Wait for me Paris, I'm coming - ANALYSIS

Azerbaijani wrestler Maria Stadnik entered the history of modern Olympic Games.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani athlete competing in the 50 kg category has repeated the record of the history of multi-sport competitions held since 1896.

Azerbaijani female wrestler shared the name of the wrestler who participated in the Olympics the most. So far, 8 wrestlers in this sport have participated in the Games 5 times.

5 The list of wrestlers participating in the Olympics includes Chris Brown (Australia, freestyle, 1980-96), Wilfred Dietrich (Germany, freestyle/Greco-Roman, 1956-72), Khorlogiin Bayanmonkh (Mongolia, freestyle, 1964-80), Czeslaw Kwieczynski (Poland, Greco-Roman, 1964-80), Miyain Lopez (Cuba, Greco-Roman, 2004-2020), George Mackenzie (England, free/Greco-Roman, 1908-1928), Mario Tovar Gonzalez (Mexico, free, 1962-68 ) and Ryszard Volny (Poland, freestyle, 1988-2004).

There are no female wrestlers among them. It means that Stadnik, who participated in Beijing-2008, London-2012, Rio-2016 and Tokyo-2020, made history by getting a ticket to Paris. True, there were 5 more women wrestlers who participated in 4 Olympics in previous years. But none of them have yet qualified for Paris-2024 to share Stadnik's record.

Azerbaijani athlete will go to give special beauty to the French capital, which is famous for its beauty - to decorate the highest step of the podium. She will go to the race not with the famous phrase "See Paris and die", but with the principle of "See and conquer Paris".

Azerbaijani athlete, who won two silvers and two bronzes in the previous four Olympics, will try to win her first gold in France. It will be a fitting end to her great career.

It should be noted that Stadnik got the ticket to Paris-2024 with the victory in the semi-finals of the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Istanbul.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

Related news

Maria Stadnik: " I managed to win"
10:16
Wrestling

Maria Stadnik: " I managed to win"

"My feelings are indescribable"
Penta-trick; a new record in Azerbaijan - ANALYSIS
09:30
Wrestling

Penta-trick; a new record in Azerbaijan - ANALYSIS

A new record was registered in the history of Azerbaijani sports
Maria Stadnik in Paris-2024!
11 May 23:46
Wrestling

Maria Stadnik in Paris-2024!

Maria Stadnik qualified for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games
Rafig Huseynov: "It's better if they are afraid of me"
11 May 18:23
Wrestling

Rafig Huseynov: "It's better if they are afraid of me"

"My performance was memorable, if not brilliant"
Murad Mammadov: "I have 2 opponents, I will beat them too"
11 May 17:42
Wrestling

Murad Mammadov: "I have 2 opponents, I will beat them too"

"My body and mind were relaxed"
Azerbaijani qualified athletes returned to homeland - PHOTO
11 May 17:36
Wrestling

Azerbaijani qualified athletes returned to homeland - PHOTO

The "classics" were welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by the sports community, as well as family members and media representatives

Most read

Longest unbeaten streaks in the history of European football
10 May 10:35
Football

Longest unbeaten streaks in the history of European football

Bayer signed a new record
World Club of April 2024
10 May 09:34
Football

World Club of April 2024

IFFHS has determined the 5 teams with the most points in April
Paris Road: Only Maria Stadnik - UPDATED
10 May 16:34
Wrestling

Paris Road: Only Maria Stadnik - UPDATED

The World Olympic Qualifying Tournament for wrestling held in Istanbul, Turkiye continues.
Maria Stadnik in Paris-2024!
11 May 23:46
Wrestling

Maria Stadnik in Paris-2024!

Maria Stadnik qualified for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games