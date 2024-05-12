12 May 2024
EN

Maria Stadnik: " I managed to win"

Wrestling
News
12 May 2024 10:16
"My feelings are indescribable."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Azerbaijani wrestler Maria Stadnik.

The title athlete who won a license for Paris-2024 at the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Istanbul, Turkiye, in the 50 kg category, revealed her impressions to the press service of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation: "By qualifying for the Olympics for the 5th time, I signed a first in women's wrestling. Although the road to this success was difficult, I managed to do it. I thank God for that. I don't want to talk about the Olympics now. We will live and see."

It should be noted that Azerbaijani wrestlers won 12 tickets to the Paris Olympics.

Idman.biz

