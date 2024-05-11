11 May 2024
EN

11 May 2024 14:30
Europe's 'number 1' - ANALYSIS

The final list of Greco-Roman wrestlers who will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games has been determined.

As Idman.biz reports, the last licenses for the French capital were awarded at the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Istanbul, Turkiye.

96 athletes in 6 weights will compete in the most prestigious multi-sport event of the quadrille. The "classics" that will participate in the Olympics represent 35 countries. Two more countries - Russia and Belarus - are included in the INA.

The Azerbaijani national team won 5 tickets to Paris. Three of them obtained this right in Istanbul. Murad Mammadov (60 kg), Rafig Huseynov (87 kg) and Sabah Shariati (130 kg) achieved success in Turkiye. Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) obtained the license earlier.

Azerbaijan's athletes are ahead of everyone in Europe in this indicator. No country of the "old continent" has won 5 or more licenses like Azerbaijan. It is true that the same number - five Russians - will be on the carpet in Paris. But since they cannot represent their country, they will fight in a neutral status.

Our Greco-Roman national team, which is the best in Europe, shares the 3rd place in the world. Our team will not claim prizes in only one weight like Cuba and Algeria.

Only the "classics" of the two countries will be in the French capital with a full team. These are Iranian and Egyptian nationalities.

1-2. Iran, Egypt – 6
3-5. Azerbaijan, Cuba, Algeria - 5
6-8. Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan - 4
9-14. USA, , China, Uzbekistan, Serbia, Armenia, Japan – 3
15-24. Chile, Colombia, Tunisia, Ukraine, South Korea, Moldova, Georgia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Finland - 2
25-35. Czech Republic, Venezuela, Ecuador, Honduras, Morocco, France, Lithuania, Germany, DPRK, Poland, Romania – 1.
*. INA – 8 (Russia – 5, Belarus – 3)

It should be noted that the Olympic wrestling competitions will be held on August 5-11.

