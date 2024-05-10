Way to Paris: Stadnik lost, but still has a chance

The semi-final matches of the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament for wrestling, held in Istanbul, Turkiye, have started.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani wrestler Maria Stadnik (50 kg) faced Son Hyang Kim, representative of the DPRK.

Stadnik lost with the score of 3:10. She will compete for the 3rd place tomorrow. Her opponent will be determined in the consolation matches. It should be noted that three of our other female wrestlers lost in the qualification and one in the 1/8 finals.

