10 May 2024
EN

3rd qualified athlete of Azerbaijan in Istanbul

Wrestling
News
9 May 2024 21:24
3rd qualified athlete of Azerbaijan in Istanbul

Sabah Shariati will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

According to Idman.biz, the Greco-Roman wrestler of the Azerbaijan national team qualified at the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Istanbul.

The 130 kg athlete faced Pavel Hlinchuk (INA) in the decisive match for the Olympic "ticket". Until then, our wrestler won his 4th victory in a row, defeating Nikolaos Ntounias (Greece) 8:3, Roman Kim (Kyrgyzstan) 10:0, Mantas Knystautas (Lithuania) 1:1 (last point principle). He also won over Pavel Hlinchuk (INA) by the principle of the last point (1:1). Success in the semi-finals earned our athlete a license to Paris.

Before that, Murad Mammadov (60 kg) and Rafig Huseynov (87 kg) also ordered tickets to the French capital. With this, the number of tickets in the accounts of our Greco-Roman wrestlers has increased to 5.

It should be noted that the freestyle wrestling national team of Azerbaijan has 6 licenses. Tomorrow, 5 Azerbaijani female wrestlers will appear on the mat.

Idman.biz

