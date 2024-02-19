19 February 2024
Fighting in Olympic weight in our team: sparring between European champions? - VIDEO

Wrestling
News
19 February 2024 15:43
"Everyone wants to wrestle in Olympic weight. This is normal."

This was said by Murad Mammadov, the Greco-Roman wrestler of the Azerbaijani national team, who was a guest of the Idman Bizde program.

The continent's strongest at 63 kg is planning to change his weight at the European Championship held in Romania last week. He said that he intends to move to the Olympic weight - 60 kg, and this category is not for him: "Since Taleh Mammadov, the leader in 63 kg, has injured his knee, we decided with the coaches that I will wrestle in this weight and Nihat Mammadli will also fight in 60 kg. I'm already thinking about performing at the Olympic weight that I once wrestled. Recently, I read on your website that the silver medalist of the last European Championship, Rashad Mammadov (55 kg - red), wanted to wrestle in 60 kg. Of course, the coaches will decide who will fight in this weight. If they feel the need, it is also possible to spar with Nihat Mammadli.

Mammadov also spoke about the wrestlers he sees as rivals if he moves to 60 kg: "I have 3 main rivals in this weight. One of them is a Bulgarian wrestler. And I'm afraid of a trick he does on the floor and I'm working on it now. Others in the world are Joloman Sharshanbekov from Kyrgyzstan and Kenichiro Fumita from Japan."

It should be noted that Nihat Mammadli, who wrestles at 60 kg, is also the winner of the last European Championship, like Murad Mammadov.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

