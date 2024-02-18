European champion posted: "We don't always win"

Azerbaijani wrestler Rafig Huseynov shared about his unsuccessful performance in the European Championship.

Idman.biz reports that the 3-time European champion said that the injury prevented him.

In his post, Rafig said that he was injured in the last practice of the team: "Unfortunately, my performance at the European Championship was not successful. The interesting thing about sports is that you don't always win. That is the taste of victory. Of course, every defeat has a reason. As you know, the injury I got in the last training deprived me of the 4th European gold. I want to express my gratitude to all the coaches of the national team, the medical staff, and everyone who is a fan of me, who worked hard for me."

It should be noted that the member of the Greco-Roman wrestling team lost both matches in the continental championship and stopped the fight early.

Idman.biz