18 February 2024
EN

European champion posted: "We don't always win"

Wrestling
News
18 February 2024 13:41
European champion posted: "We don't always win"

Azerbaijani wrestler Rafig Huseynov shared about his unsuccessful performance in the European Championship.

Idman.biz reports that the 3-time European champion said that the injury prevented him.

In his post, Rafig said that he was injured in the last practice of the team: "Unfortunately, my performance at the European Championship was not successful. The interesting thing about sports is that you don't always win. That is the taste of victory. Of course, every defeat has a reason. As you know, the injury I got in the last training deprived me of the 4th European gold. I want to express my gratitude to all the coaches of the national team, the medical staff, and everyone who is a fan of me, who worked hard for me."

It should be noted that the member of the Greco-Roman wrestling team lost both matches in the continental championship and stopped the fight early.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani wrestlers with the best results of the last 8 years in the European Championship, returned to their homeland - PHOTO
10:44
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestlers with the best results of the last 8 years in the European Championship, returned to their homeland - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani women's wrestling national team, which won 2 gold and 1 bronze medals at the European Championship, returned home
European Championship: 1 silver, 2 bronze medals from freestyle wrestlers
17 February 23:49
Wrestling

European Championship: 1 silver, 2 bronze medals from freestyle wrestlers

The European Wrestling Championship continues in Bucharest, the capital of Romania
4th place with 2 golds
17 February 09:00
Wrestling

4th place with 2 golds

The women's competition at the European wrestling championship held in Romania has ended
European Championship: Manolova won bronze, Soltanova got no medal
16 February 22:57
Wrestling

European Championship: Manolova won bronze, Soltanova got no medal

Two members of the Azerbaijan national team fought for the medal. Elis Manolova (65 kg) was the bronze medalist of the European Championship
Who bit Maria Stadnik and why?
16 February 17:33
Wrestling

Who bit Maria Stadnik and why?

"I thought it was a coincidence"
Maria Stadnik: "I am this weight’s "greatest" in Europe" - INTERVIEW
16 February 15:40
Wrestling

Maria Stadnik: "I am this weight’s "greatest" in Europe" - INTERVIEW

"It cannot be said that there are no competitors"

Most read

Eldaniz Azizli: "Our current Greco-Roman team is the best in history" - Idman Bizde - VIDEO - PHOTO
15 February 17:19
Wrestling

Eldaniz Azizli: "Our current Greco-Roman team is the best in history" - Idman Bizde - VIDEO - PHOTO

He also expressed confidence that the freestyle wrestling team will live up to expectations and announced his expectations for the Olympic year
Hasrat Jafarov: "I don't go to any competition with complacency"
15 February 15:44
Wrestling

Hasrat Jafarov: "I don't go to any competition with complacency"

"I played three matches and reached the finals"
Azerbaijani clubs' Jubilee victory in Europa League
17 February 11:00
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijani clubs' Jubilee victory in Europa League

It should be noted that the first victory in the Europa League took place in the 1996/97 season
Maksim Medvedev: "We should focus on the return match"
16 February 12:38
Azerbaijan football

Maksim Medvedev: "We should focus on the return match"

"Of course, it is a very good result for us"