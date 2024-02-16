Welcoming ceremony of Azerbaijani history-makers - VIDEO

The Azerbaijani national team, who competed in Greco-Roman wrestling at the European Championship held in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, returned home.

Idman.biz reports that the athletes were solemnly welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The team was welcomed by the sports community, as well as relatives of the team members and media representatives.

The Azerbaijani national team once again set a record in the European Championship. Having won 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals, they achieved the best result in European championships according to the quality of the medals. Our team won 3 gold medals in a continental championship for the first time.

The video version of the ceremony is down below:

Idman.biz