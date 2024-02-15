European champion of Azerbaijan: "I foresaw that it would be difficult"

"The race went very well for me."

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Nihat Mammadli (60 kg) said these words at the welcoming ceremony held at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The wrestler who won a gold medal at the European Championship in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, said that this is his first European Championship: "My meetings until the finals were relatively easy. In the final, I met the world and European champion from Moldova. I already knew it would be difficult. But I was well prepared. I am glad that our suffering did not remain on the ground."

It should be noted that Nihat defeated Victor Cioba from Moldova with a score of 8:3 in the final of the European Championship.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz