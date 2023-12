"Tehsil" Tournament has been concluded - PHOTO

The international "Tehsil" Tournament among Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling cadets has ended.

Idman.biz reports that on the last day of the competition, the winners of 7 weights were determined.



In the U-17 age group, Azerbaijani athletes distinguished themselves in the struggle of Greco-Roman wrestlers. The representatives of Azerbaijan were placed on the highest level of the podium in all weights.



It should be noted that about 500 athletes in the U-15 and U-17 age groups from Great Britain, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, France, India and Turkmenistan competed in the competition included in the calendar of the World Wrestling Union (UWW).

55 kg

1. Ali Nazarov (Azerbaijan)

2. Muhammad Alasgarli (Azerbaijan)

3. Nihad Taghiyev (Azerbaijan), Muhammad Alizade (Azerbaijan)



60 kg

1. Aykhan Javadov (Azerbaijan)

2. Huseyn Aghayev (Azerbaijan)

3. Raul Dadashov (Azerbaijan), Muhammad Mammadov (Azerbaijan)



65 kg

1. Oruj Ibrahimkhalilov (Azerbaijan)

2. Isbandiyar Imanov (Azerbaijan)

3. Muharram Guluzade (Azerbaijan), Akif Najafli (Azerbaijan)



71 kg

1. Yusif Ahmadli (Azerbaijan)

2. Zaur Huseynli (Azerbaijan)

3. Emil Abdullayev (Azerbaijan), Islam Sultanov (Azerbaijan)



80 kg

1. Elnur Huseynov (Azerbaijan)

2. Fariz Gasimzade (Azerbaijan)

3. Shaban Ganjayev (Azerbaijan), Javad Mammadov (Azerbaijan)



92 kg

1. Orkhan Hajiyev (Azerbaijan)

2. Rihad Ibrahimli (Azerbaijan)

3. Rinat Hasanov (Azerbaijan), Abdulla Hasanov (Azerbaijan)



110 kg

1. Ibrahim Majidov (Azerbaijan)

2. Nagi Muradli (Azerbaijan)

3. Mikayil Ismayilov (Azerbaijan)



